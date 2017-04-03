First Unit of Sarulla Geothermal Project in North Sumatra Now Online

The first 110-MW unit of the Sarulla geothermal project began commercial operations in late March.

When completed, the full project in Indonesia’s North Sumatra will have a capacity of about 380 MW. The project combines flash and binary geothermal technologies.

Reno, Nev.-based Ormat Technologies said in a joint statement with Toshiba that, for the project, Ormat supplied the design of the geothermal combined cycle unit power plant and energy converter, while Toshiba supplied the geothermal steam turbines and generators.

“The commencement of commercial operation at Sarulla is a significant milestone for Ormat…[and] the Sarulla supply contract is the largest single contract that Ormat has signed to date,” Ormat CEO Isaac Angel said in a March 21 statement. “We continue to share our expertise as work continues on the second and third units of the Sarulla project that are expected to come on line by 2017 and 2018, respectively.”

Toshiba and Ormat said that, after the companies signed a strategic collaboration agreement in 2015, they won orders to provide their geothermal technologies for unit two of the Kizildere III combined-cycle power plant in Turkey. The project is now making progress, they said.

Lead image credit: Max Grabert | Flickr