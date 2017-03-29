Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics include President Donald Trump’s “Energy Independence” executive order; solar “citisuns,” what they are and how you can be one, too; and total installed capacity for solar including how much manufacturing capacity exists in the world today and what that means for solar businesses. Check it out.

