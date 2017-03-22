Fortum Enters JV for Waste-to-energy CHP Plant in Lithuania

Finland-based clean energy firm Fortum last week said that it has formed a joint venture with Lietuvos Energija to build a waste-to-energy combined heat and power plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The electricity capacity of the plant will be 24 MW and thermal capacity will be about 70 MW.

The joint venture Kauno Kogeneracine Jegaine (KKJ) on March 16 signed contracts for the main equipment and the EPCM-consultancy. The next stage in the project is finalization of engineering, Fortum said, adding that construction will begin later this year. The CHP plant is expected to be commissioned in 2020.

Investment of the project amounts to about 160 million eruos (US$171.7 million), while Fortum’s direct commitment is about 27 million euros, the company said.





