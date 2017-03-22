FORESEA awards US$11.8 million to develop offshore renewable energy technologies

The user selection board of the €11 million (US$11.8 million) Funding Ocean Renewable Energy through Strategic European Action (FORESEA) project has awarded “Recommendations for Support” to 15 offshore renewable energy technologies, according to an announcement today from FORESEA.

Earlier this month, HydroWorld.com reported FORESEA would offer a series of funding and business development support packages to ocean energy technology developers at technology readiness level 5+ (i.e., those looking to test subsystems or full-scale systems in a real sea environment) to help lever the further investment needed to take their products to commercialization. Today’s announcement is part of the funding package.

FORESEA is funded by the Interreg North-West Europe program.

The first FORESEA call was launched in July 2016 and saw 10 ocean energy developers offered support – eight of which are due to test at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) – with the second call for support packages launched in November 2016.

Led by EMEC, the FORESEA project will provide funding support to ocean energy technology developers to access Europe’s world-leading ocean energy test facilities:

EMEC – Orkney Islands, UK;

SmartBay – Galway, Ireland;

SEM-REV – Nantes, France; and

Tidal Testing Centre – Den Oever, Netherlands.

FORESEA awarded the following technology developers to test their technologies at the indicated test center:

Aqua Power Technologies (EMEC);

ASVS (SEM REV);

Current2Current (EMEC);

Dresser-Rand (EMEC);

Finima Innovations (EMEC);

FishFlow Innovations (TTC);

Flex Sense (SEM REV);

FMGC (SEM REV);

Oceanlinx (EMEC);

Scotrenewables Tidal Power (EMEC);

Sigma Energy (EMEC);

Sustainable Marine Energy (EMEC);

Swirl Generators (EMEC); and

Tocardo (TTC and EMEC).

Final confirmation of support will be granted to developers upon contract with the relevant test center.

Hans van Breugel, Tocardo chief executive officer, welcomed his company’s award saying, “The FORESEA program enables Tocardo to improve the dynamic umbilical power cable for our Universal Foundation Structure (UFS), needed for power evacuation from the semi-sub UFS platform to the power cable on the sea bed.

“Deployment of systems in real life conditions will increase the project developer’s confidence and reduce the cost of capital in projects. We have set our levelized cost of energy benchmark on offshore wind energy.”

Roelof Schuitema, TTC project manager, indicated the importance of the announcement saying, “Today developers are being supported through the FORESEA program to access TTC for the first time, and this marks the beginning of an exciting new period for us. We look forward to welcoming Tocardo and Fishflow Innovations to TTC.”