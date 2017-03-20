China’s Jiangsu Province Expands Waste-to-energy Capacity

Local officials in China’s Jiangsu Province will help expand waste-to-energy capacity in the region with an investment in a new facility with a processing capacity of 900 metric tons.

China Everbright International last week said it signed an agreement for a household waste-to-energy project with the People’s Government of Siyang County in Jiangsu Province for construction of the Siyang waste-to-energy project.

According to Everbright CEO Chen Xiaoping, the company has three waste-to-energy projects in operation in the north of Jiangsu Province, which collectively have an annual household waste processing capacity of approximately 700,000 metric tons.

Everbright said that the project will be constructed in two phases. Phase I has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 600 metric tons, with a total investment of approximately RMB350 million (US$50.6 million). The company expects the facility to generate about 75 GWh of electricity annually.

Lead image credit: Harald Groven | Flickr