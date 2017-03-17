Vattenfall Wind Farms to Use BMW Energy Storage

Sweden’s state-owned utility Vattenfall will use 1,000 lithium ion batteries supplied by BMW Group to provide energy storage at some of the power company’s wind power facilities.

The batteries, which are of the same type the auto maker uses in its BMW i3 electric car, will have a capacity of 33 kWh. They will function as back-up energy storage for when the wind power resource isn’t available.

Vattenfall will build the first 3.2 MW energy storage at the Princess Alexia wind energy project near Amsterdam, which generates 122 MW.

A larger 22 MW energy storage project will be built at the 230 MW Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in South Wales.

In August, Vattenfall won a contract with UK-based National Grid under which it will supply electric balancing services for the Pen y Cymoedd wind farm.