Siemens Low Wind Prototype Turbine Installed in Drantum

Siemens’ new direct-drive low wind turbine has reached the prototype testing stage. The onshore model SWT-3.15-142, with a rotor diameter of 142 meters passed prototype approval and was erected at the Drantum wind test site in Jutland, Denmark. The IEC Class IIIA wind power turbine is the first Siemens model to be equipped with rotor blades based on hybrid-carbon technology. With tower configurations allowing hub heights of up to 165 meters and 69 meter rotor blades, the SWT-3.15-142 will set new standards in energy yield.

The low wind turbine SWT-3.15-142 is part of the onshore direct drive product platform and uses the same nacelle as other models like the SWT-3.6-130 including major components like the hub, generator, cooling- and electrical systems. Specific settings of the Siemens Integrated Control System (SICS) and the lightweight 142 meter rotor allow the new SWT-3.15-142 to reach an outstanding efficiency. Even at average wind speeds of only six meters per second, it harvests an energy yield of 10 GWh per year.

Installation of the SWT-3.15-142 was completed with the rotor lift last week. Commissioning work will be finished with the turbine being fully operational by the end of March. The focus of the testing program of the prototype is on blade and performance evaluation.