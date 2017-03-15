European marine energy Cofund Joint Call 2017 set for March 20

A European marine energy project program under the new Ocean Energy ERA-Net Cofund (Oceanera-NET Cofund) is proceeding with stage two, Cofund Joint Call 2017, on March 20.

The project will run through 2021 and targets marine energy related private and semi-private research and technology organizations, higher education institutions, public research organizations, large corporations, and small and medium enterprises.

The first stage of the new Oceanera-NET Cofund project call was in January.

According to information from Oceanera-NET Cofund, the entire project will comprise:

An Oceanera-NET Cofund joint call to support transnational, collaborative demonstration projects (January);

A second joint call to support transnational, collaborative research, development, demonstration and innovation projects (March 20); and



Joint activities to improve coordination between national and regional research programs, coordinate with key stakeholders and promote knowledge transfer and exploitation of results (ongoing).

The €18 million (US$19.1 million) project is jointly funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Program of the European Union and a consortium of national and regional government bodies that includes: Scotland, Sweden, Spain, Basque Country (in northern Spain), Ireland, Croatia, Portugal, and Bretagne and Pays de la Loire in France.

Cofund Joint Call 2017 will support industry-led projects demonstrating ocean energy technologies, components, subsystems, power systems and electrical connection, and material and tools for understanding the resource, according to Oceanera-NET Cofund.

Qualifying projects must have a minimum of two independent partners from two different countries.

The organization said the project aims to build on European industrial leadership to help create a new industrial sector. Cofund thinks the new sector has potential to make a significant contribution to the decarbonization of Europe’s energy system, economic growth and job creation, particularly in peripheral regions.