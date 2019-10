Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics include the bankruptcy of Sungevity, the residential solar business model and solar manufacturing in Southeast Asia. Check it out!

ALERT: We had a few technical issues with our Skype connection in the middle of this discussion. Please bear with us and/or skip to the end.