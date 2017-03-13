JinkoSolar, Marubeni Secure PPA for 1,177-MW Solar Plant in Abu Dhabi

JinkoSolar Holding Co. has signed a power purchase agreement in conjunction with Marubeni Corp. and Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Co. (ADWEC) for the Solar PV Independent Power Project located at Sweihan, Abu Dhabi.

A special purpose company jointly owned by JinkoSolar, Marubeni, and the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) will construct, operate and maintain the PV plant for the duration of the 25-year PPA, JinkoSolar said in a March 1 statement. The project will be located about 120 km east of the city of Abu Dhabi, and will have a capacity of 1,177 MW.

All power generated by the project will be sold to ADWEC, a wholly owned entity of the ADWEA.

“Today’s important milestone is a highly significant event for both the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and also for the global Solar PV market,” H.E Abdullah Ali Musleh Al Ahbabi, Chairman of ADWEA, said in a statement. “Not only will the project, once constructed, be the world’s largest single utility-scale solar PV plant, but the price of net electrical energy that we have agreed to today is one of the most competitive prices seen to date in the Solar PV industry.”

JinkoSolar said that commercial operation is expected to begin in 2019.

