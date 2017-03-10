E.ON Co-locates Energy Storage Projects with Texas Wind Farms

E.ON North America will co-locate its Texas Waves energy storage projects with the company’s existing Pyron and Inadale wind farms in West Texas.

Texas Waves consists of two 9.9-MW short-duration energy storage projects using lithium-ion batteries, according to the company.

E.ON expects the projects to be online by the end of the year.

“Our Texas Waves projects allow us to break new ground and establish ourselves in the storage business in the Texas market, complementing our more than 2.7 GW of operating wind capacity in the state,” Steve Trenholm, president of E.ON Solar and Energy Storage, said in a Feb. 28 statement.

The projects will provide ancillary services to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market and will respond to shifts in power demand more quickly, increasing system reliability and efficiency.

“The battery energy storage systems will be an integral part of the wind farm facilities near Roscoe, Texas, and will be charged from the wind farm,” Mark Frigo, VP of Energy Storage North America at E.ON, said. “These projects will benefit from the lessons learned and experience accumulated on our Iron Horse project, which is currently under construction.”

Iron Horse, E.ON’s first grid connected lithium battery system project, is co-located with a solar array southeast of Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be in operation in the first half of this year.

E.ON will partner with Greensmith Energy for the Texas Waves projects.

