SolarReserve Receives Environmental Approval for Concentrating Solar Power Plant in Chile

Santa Monica, Calif.-based SolarReserve this week said it has received environmental approval from the Chilean government to build the Tamarugal concentrating solar power project in the Tarapacá region of Chile.

The project will have three 150-MW solar thermal towers, each with 13 hours of full load energy storage, and 5.8 GWh of total energy storage capacity.

“SolarReserve’s proven technology is able to provide non-intermittent electricity from solar energy 24-hours a day, without requiring any fossil fuel,” Tom Georgis, SolarReserve’s senior vice president of development, said in a March 6 statement. “The Tamarugal project will help stabilize and lower electricity costs for Chilean families and businesses, while ensuring energy security for the country.”

SolarReserve said it will bid energy and associated capacity, from Tamarugal and other Chilean projects, into the upcoming international public auction for 24-hour energy supply issued annually by Chile’s power distribution companies