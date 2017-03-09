Joint Venture Acquires Swan Lake North Pumped-storage Hydro Project from EDF

U.S.-based Rye Development and GridAmerica have acquired the Swan Lake North pumped-storage hydroelectric plant from EDF Renewable Energy.

The project is to be located near Klamath Falls and is to have a cumulative output capacity of 393 MW, according to documents filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by EDF in 2015.

“The opportunity to participate in the development of this relatively mature pumped-storage project on the Oregon/California border with such an experienced partner is very attractive and a natural extension of our existing pipeline of hydropower projects,” said Rye Development vice president Erik Steimle vie email.

Rye Hydro, operating as New Hydro LLC, and GridAmerica — a subsidiary of British utility National Grid — acquired the project under a new company called Swan Lake Holdings LLC.

Swan Lake North received a preliminary permit from FERC in May 2009, though EDF didn’t begin the licensing procedure until 2014.

The project was originally being planned by Symbiotics LLC, which later became Riverbank Power. Riverbank Power and renewable energy developer enXco — owned by EDF Renewables parent company EDF Energies Nouvelles — announced a partnership in February 2012 to develop pumped-storage facilities in North America.

The project will include an upper and lower reservoir with storage capacities of 2,562 and 2,581 acre-feet, respectively, one high-pressure penstock, three low-pressure penstocks, a powerhouse, substation and 33-mile long transmission line, according to FERC documents.