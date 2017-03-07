SgurrEnergy Introduces UAVs to Suite of Renewable Energy Asset Inspection Services 

SgurrEnergy today said that it has introduced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to its existing inspection service offering.

The U.K.-based consultancy said that its UAVs are equipped with a variety of camera options to provide an accurate detailed assessment of an asset’s condition.

Operations and maintenance inspections on wind turbine generators (WTGs) can be carried out up to four times faster than traditional rope access methods, limiting downtime, according to the company. The safety risk to inspection personnel is also significantly reduced with the UAV’s ability to capture multi-angle, high-definition photos of hard-to-reach spaces.

SgurrEnergy is part of Wood Group’s clean energy business.

“We’re always striving to improve our client offering, and by introducing an innovative software reporting system, our clients can recognize dangerous trends and make better-informed asset management decisions,” Robbie Gibson, director of asset management at SgurrEnergy, said in a statement.

SgurrEnergy said that its software analyzes the drone-captured inspection data and converts it to asset information for clients. By using an interactive, online reporting portal, site owners and operators can identify historical trends, linking defects directly to WTG performance. This solution also allows clients to maximize annual energy production on their sites through the identification of defects causing underperformance and reduction of downtime during an inspection campaign.

This information helps asset owners determine when to carry out repairs and view defects by severity classification, defect type and position on the blade. SgurrEnergy said that this functionality is achieved through the support of Wood Group’s digital solutions capability.

The UAVs are available as a standalone service or as part of a suite of services supporting project delivery and operation, the company said.

Images credit: SgurrEnergy