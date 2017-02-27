The meeco Group Installs Biggest Solar Power Plant in Zimbabwe

Many companies in Africa are struggling with electricity scarcity, power cuts and the reliance on diesel generators. The current installation of the so far largest solar power plant in Zimbabwe, with a total capacity of 216 kWp, marks a major turning point in the history of energy supply in Zimbabwe and its companies, which are still strongly dependent on fossil fuels. The Swiss-based clean energy provider The meeco Group equipped the facility of a Zimbabwean company with its solar power solution sun2live.

To meet the local requirements of the client, meeco customised the sun2live energy solution. A special static tracker enables the most efficient positioning of the solar modules, which are oriented to two different directions in order to ensure the highest and over the day optimized energy production. Furthermore, meeco has placed the ground-mounted photovoltaic system at two different locations. The first 152 kWp solution is installed close to a lake, from where the facility obtains the water for its production process.

The system will generate the energy to run the pumps to process the water. Another 64 KWp solar power solution is mounted at the company’s facility itself and will shave off the diesel consumption, as up until now the complete energy demand is being covered entirely by diesel generators.

This PV system will lead to an annual reduction of approximately 134,000 liters of diesel and will save 280 tons of CO2 emission per year.