Europe to Lead Research Project for Energy Storage in Molten Silicon

The Technical University of Madrid (UPM) last week said that it will work with seven European R&D institutions to develop a new generation of ultra-compact energy storage devices based in molten silicon and solid state heat-to-power converters.

The Horizon-2020 Research Project AMADEUS will work on the storage of energy at temperatures higher than 1000 degrees Celsius using molten silicon-based alloys.

UPM said that the direct storage of solar energy in thermal solar power plants, or the integration of both electric power storage and cogeneration in the housing sector and urban areas, are examples of the potential applications of the devices to be developed by the project.

Figure: AMADEUS Project concept. Credit: UPM

With a budget of 3.3 million euros (US$3.2 million) for the next three years, AMADEUS (Next Generation Materials and Solid State Devices for Ultra High Temperature Energy Storage and Conversion) will search for new materials and devices allowing the energy storage at temperatures between 1000 and 2000 degrees Celsius, breaking the 600-degrees-Celsius mark, rarely exceeded by current concentrated solar power (CSP) systems.

The research consortium, coordinated by Alejandro Datas and Antonio Martí, of UPM, will receive support from the National Research Council (Italy), Foundry Research Institute (Poland), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norway), The Centre for Research & Technology, Hellas (Greece), University of Stuttgart (Germany) and IONVAC Process SRL (Italy).