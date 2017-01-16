Saudi Poised to Launch First Renewables Tenders

Saudi Arabia is poised to launch its National Renewable Energy Program’s first round of tendering.

According to Khalid Al-Falih, the kingdom’s energy minister and also chairman of Saudi Aramco, it is “incredibly close” to the launch.

He was speaking following high-level discussions in Abu Dhabi with the leaders of clean energy company Masdar, ahead of the launch today of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“We are in Abu Dhabi because we have a great deal of admiration for the work this nation has done to deploy renewable energy and apply clean technologies,” said Al-Falih. “Through this dialogue, we will achieve mutual benefit in terms of process improvization in together reaching the ultimate goal of positioning renewable energy prominently within the energy mix.”

Saudi and Masdar plan to take part in knowledge transfer and collaboration on energy programs.

Masdar chairman Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said that the UAE and Saudi Arabia “have a deep-rooted and long-standing relationship built on collaboration and economic partnership. Among our many areas of common interest, we share the same ambitions for delivering a diversified energy mix that offers the most compelling commercial proposition for our economies.”

This year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is expected to attract more than 38,000 attendees from 175 countries, including more than 80 government ministers and 880 exhibiting companies from 40 countries.