Pacific and African Nations Get $44M in Renewables Funding

Four renewable energy projects in developing countries in the Pacific and Africa are to receive $44.5 million of funding.

The money will come from a project facility set up by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The projects involve a hybrid microgrid project utilizing solar PV and advanced lithium-ion batteries, a hydropower scheme, the integration of a solar plant with a wind farm, and a combination project consisting of microgrid and solar home kits.

The announcement of the funding was made in Abu Dhabi at the Seventh Session of the IRENA Assembly.

IRENA director-general Adnan Amin said the project financing facility was “putting in place an innovative process which supports transformational and replicable projects that can potentially bring sustainable energy to millions of people around the world.”

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of the ADFD, said the renewable energy sector was “a crucial industry for sustainable continuity, long-term growth and constructive evolution of developing nations.”

He explained that over seven funding cycles, the $350 million IRENA/ADFD project facility “aims to support and enhance the developing world’s energy needs by tapping into their abundant renewable energy sources.”

The four projects in detail are: