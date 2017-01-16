New Competition Seeks Subsea Cable Monitoring Systems for Offshore Wind

The Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) last week launched a global innovation competition to fund the development of offshore wind cable condition monitoring systems.

The competition seeks to identify ways to monitor the condition of subsea cables to ensure that they are not damaged during the load out and installation process.

“Damage to cables during the installation of an offshore wind farm is unfortunately a common occurrence, which also results in unnecessary expenditure for the industry,” Jan Matthiesen, director of offshore wind at the Carbon Trust, said in a Jan. 10 statement. “The challenge we face is finding a cost-effective, easy to connect and operate, robust and reliable system which can be used to monitor the condition of subsea cables throughout the cable installation phase.”

Matthiesen added that the Carbon Trust is interested in receiving applications from other industries that have capabilities in measuring and monitoring physical parameters that could result in cable damage.

OWA is a collaborative research, development and deployment program supported by the Scottish government along with DONG Energy, EnBW, E.ON, Iberdrola, innogy, SSE, Statkraft, Statoil and Vattenfall.

The OWA will make available up to £225,000 (US$270,000) to support successful concepts. Additional funding may be available to take successful concepts to full-scale demonstration.

Lead image credit: Department of Energy and Climate Change | Flickr