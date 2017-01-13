First Turbine Installed at 402-MW Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm

The first turbine out of 67 Siemens 6-MW wind turbines was installed on Jan. 7 for the Dudgeon offshore wind farm by the crew of A2SEA’s Sea Challenger vessel.

According to A2SEA, the vessel will install the turbines being shipped from Green Port Hull in the UK over the next few months.

The Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm is owned by Statoil, Masdar, and Statkraft, and is situated 32 km off the coast of the seaside town of Cromer in North Norfolk in the UK. When fully commissioned this year, the Dudgeon project will provide about 400,000 households with renewable energy.

Sea Challenger was used for offshore accommodation during completion and commissioning of the offshore substation for the project, A2SEA said. The vessel was jacked up to 20 meters above sea level and had accommodation for 80 people, including the A2SEA crew.

“We have wide experience in handling the Siemens 6-MW turbines, but it cannot be done without good team work,” A2SEA CEO Jens Frederik Hansen said in a statement. “It is a great pleasure to once again work together with Siemens, but also our renewed cooperation and partnership with Statoil, which started on their first offshore wind project Sheringham Shoal, and now continues on the Dudgeon project.”

Lead image credit: A2SEA

