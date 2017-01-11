Maryland Opens 2017 Animal Waste-to-energy Grant Program

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) has opened 2017 program to provide grants to selected recipients to install animal waste-to-energy projects.

According to the MEA, the program is open to businesses, government agencies, and non-profits in Maryland. Applications are due Feb. 28.

MEA has made available up to $2 million for the animal waste-to-energy grant program, with no cap for participation. One or more awards may be issued. Applicants will be required to provide a cost share of at least 50 percent.

MEA said that applications will be evaluated competitively according to evaluation criteria set forth by the funding program.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture last year awarded about $1.7 million in grants for two animal waste management technology projects in Somerset and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland.

Clean Bay Renewables received a $1.4 million grant to build a manure-to-energy plant in Somerset County. The plant will generate electricity by processing 80 tons per day of poultry litter as feedstock.

Veteran Compost and O2 Compost received a $350,300 grant to develop a compost demonstration project and public education/training facility for livestock farmers in Anne Arundel County. The project—which is aimed primarily at horse operations—will demonstrate aerated static pile composting technology systems.