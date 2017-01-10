Offshore Wind Regulator Abby Hopper New SEIA President and Chief Executive Officer

On Tuesday, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced that Abigail “Abby” Ross Hopper has been named its new president and chief executive officer and will start Jan. 17.

Replacing long-time CEO Rhone Resch, Hopper brings to the top post at SEIA leadership experience overseeing federal and state agencies, most recently as the Director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) within the Department of Interior where she oversaw the leasing and permitting of offshore wind, oil and gas projects.

Prior to that, she led the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA), served as energy advisor to former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, and was deputy general counsel to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Her expertise in energy markets and state-level electricity policy, as well as her experience managing environmental issues, will be critical to ensuring the advancement of solar energy across the United States.

“Abby possesses the leadership skills, experience and infectious enthusiasm needed to help drive solar’s rapid but sustainable growth trajectory,” said SEIA Board Chairman Nat Kreamer in a press release. “Her unique experience and bridge-building talents are an asset for the entire industry and will aid in strong solar success for years to come.”

“I am thrilled to lead the Solar Energy Industries Association,” Hopper said in press release. “I have spent my career working with all sides of the political and ideological spectrum to arrive at pragmatic approaches to energy policy. I look forward to utilizing that experience to serve our SEIA members.”

Tom Kimbis, who served as interim president of the association for the last eight months, has been promoted to executive vice president and general counsel. In this capacity, Kimbis will continue as a strong voice in the solar industry by leading policy and strategic initiatives.