KenGen Plans Olkaria V Geothermal Project

Kenyan utility KenGen recently said that it plans to kick off the 140-MW Olkaria V geothermal project before the end of this year.

The new project is part of a drilling program that KenGen is running to supply steam for more than 400 MW of capacity that is planned for development in the next two to four years, KenGen said in a Dec. 14 statement.

KenGen has drilled 137 wells since 2007, and eight rigs are in operation at the Olkaria steam fields.

The company said that it also is planning to build the Olkaria VI plant at 140 MW by 2021.

Geothermal sources currently account for one-third of Kenya’s installed capacity estimated at 2,150 MW, but they provide more than half of the energy generated due to its high energy yield and stability against weather variations. KenGen plans to add at least 3,000 MW of energy capacity to the national grid by 2018, mostly from renewable sources, such as geothermal and wind.

Lead image credit: Lydur Skulason, CC BY 2.0 | Wikimedia