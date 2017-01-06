‘Salmon Cannon’ Gives Fish A Boost Over Dams

Have you ever wondered how migratory fish navigate past dams and other pieces of infrastructure in waterways? There are many different existing approaches available, including fish ladders, lifts, other bypasses, or simply trapping and trucking fish around facilities. But not all solutions work in all locations, many can be expensive and are hard to adjust or reconfigure, and the journey can still be a fairly arduous and complicated one, especially for salmon, which need to swim upstream to spawn.

The technology developer Whooshh Innovations has worked with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and others on an inventive project to research, develop and demonstrate a new fish-friendly transport system. This technology uses lengths of flexible tube and slight differences in pressure to gently propel salmon and other fish up and around obstacles such as hydroelectric dams in waterways.

The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the “salmon cannon,” gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Watch the video to learn more.



Article and video originally published by the U.S. Department of Energy.

