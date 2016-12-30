Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill to Extend Freeze on Renewable Energy

Ohio Governor John Kasich rejected a bill to extend a freeze on a law that requires utilities in the state to buy more electricity from renewable sources including wind and solar power.

The bill would have extended for two years a delay on the state’s requirement that utilities get 12.5 percent of their power from renewables by 2027, slowing development of the clean energy technologies and threatening investment and jobs, Kasich said Tuesday in a statement. House bill 554 would also have made the goal voluntary.

Environmental groups applauded Kasich’s move, which restores the state’s path to getting additional sources of renewable energy starting Jan. 1. Ted Ford, president of Ohio Advanced Energy Economy, said their analysis showed resuming energy efficiency and renewable energy investment could save the state $3.3 billion by 2027.

“With this veto, Ohio can begin to move forward with sensible energy policy next year,” Ford said in a statement.

Lead image credit: Tom Hart | Flickr