Spanish Energy Firm Buys Two Biomass Facilities

Spain’s Ence – Energía y Celulosa on Dec. 15 said it will buy Spanish utility Endesa’s stake in two biomass plants.

“This operation constitutes a new step in fulfilling our Strategic Plan, which plans to achieve 383 MW of installed capacity in biomass generation by 2020,” Ence CEO Ignacio Colmenares said in a statement.

Ence said that the two plants — Enemasa and La Loma — mainly use olive stones (biomass derived from the treatment of the olive for oil extraction), abundant in the surroundings of the installations, and have a total power of 32 MW. Together the plants are expected to reach an estimated net production of 175 million kWh in 2016.

According to the company, the two power plants began commercial operation in 2003 and they have advanced systems for the minimization of emissions.