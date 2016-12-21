New South Wales Government Launches Energy Storage Challenge

The government of New South Wales, Australia, on Dec. 16 issued a call for energy storage proposals to help wind and solar generators deliver energy to the grid constantly.

The call for proposals is part of the government’s Advanced Energy Challenge.

Minister for Industry, Resources and Energy Anthony Roberts said that the initiative will stimulate new energy-related ideas and turn them into effective technologies and business models.

According to a statement from the NSW government, the best proposals in the challenge will receive government support, such as access to government, industry and research collaborators, leveraging of government assets, access to government data and concierge referral to existing funding opportunities.

The government will co-design and implement the successful proposal with the proponents.

Expressions of interest for the first round of the challenge are due on Feb. 3, 2017.