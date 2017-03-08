Listen Up: Protecting Solar Consumers — Interview with Tom Kimbis from SEIA

The promise to homeowners is simple: install solar panels on your roof and save money on your electric bills. There are about 10,000 companies in the U.S that offer these solar installation services because they believe in both the economic and environmental benefits of rooftop solar.

While the vast majority of installers are ethical and dedicated to providing long-term benefits to their customers, like every other industry there are individuals looking to make a quick buck. Because the financing, energy savings and warranties for solar systems are complicated, homeowners can be misled. Hence the need for consumer protection measures.

The solar industry is doing a great job of self-regulating, and heading up these efforts is Tom Kimbis, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Please Listen Up to this week’s Energy Show as Tom talks about SEIA’s Consumer Protection and Ethics Committees, as well as SEIA’s “Consumer Guide to Solar Power” and Residential Disclosure Forms.

Lead image credit: Patrick Breitenbach | Flickr