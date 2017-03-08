The World's #1 Renewable Energy Network for News, Information, and Companies.

Last week to submit an abstract to speak at the world’s largest gathering of power professionals. Click here to submit your abstract for POWER-GEN now.

Listen Up: Protecting Solar Consumers — Interview with Tom Kimbis from SEIA

solar

The promise to homeowners is simple: install solar panels on your roof and save money on your electric bills. There are about 10,000 companies in the U.S that offer these solar installation services because they believe in both the economic and environmental benefits of rooftop solar.

While the vast majority of installers are ethical and dedicated to providing long-term benefits to their customers, like every other industry there are individuals looking to make a quick buck. Because the financing, energy savings and warranties for solar systems are complicated, homeowners can be misled. Hence the need for consumer protection measures.

The solar industry is doing a great job of self-regulating, and heading up these efforts is Tom Kimbis, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Please Listen Up to this week’s Energy Show as Tom talks about SEIA’s Consumer Protection and Ethics Committees, as well as SEIA’s “Consumer Guide to Solar Power” and Residential Disclosure Forms.

About the Energy Show

As energy costs consume more and more of our hard-earned dollars, we as consumers really start to pay attention. But we don't have to resign ourselves to $5/gallon gas prices, $200/month electric bills and $500 heating bills. There are literally hundreds of products, tricks and techniques that we can use to dramatically reduce these costs — very affordably.

The Energy Show on Renewable Energy World is a weekly 20-minute podcast that provides tips and advice to reduce your home and business energy consumption. Every week we'll cover topics that will help cut your energy bill, explain new products and technologies in plain English, and cut through the hype so that you can make smart and cost-effective energy choices.

About Your Host

Barry Cinnamon is a long-time advocate of renewable energy and is a widely recognized solar power expert. In 2001 he founded Akeena Solar — which grew to become the largest national residential solar installer by the middle of the last decade with over 10,000 rooftop customers coast to coast. He partnered with Westinghouse to create Westinghouse Solar in 2010, and sold the company in 2012.

His pioneering work on reducing costs of rooftop solar power systems include Andalay, the first solar panel with integrated racking, grounding and wiring; the first UL listed AC solar panel; and the first fully “plug and play” AC solar panel. His current efforts are focused on reducing the soft costs for solar power systems, which cause system prices in the U.S. to be double those of Germany.

Although Barry may be known for his outspoken work in the solar industry, he has hands-on experience with a wide range of energy saving technologies.  He's been doing residential energy audits since the punch card days, developed one of the first ground-source heat pumps in the early ‘80s, and always abides by the Laws of Thermodynamics.

This podcast was originally produced by Cinnamon Solar and was presented here with permission.

Lead image credit: Patrick Breitenbach | Flickr

Untitled Document

Get All the Renewable Energy World News Delivered to Your Inbox - FREE!

Subscribe to Renewable Energy World Magazine and our award-winning e-Newsletter to stay up to date on current news and industry trends.

 Subscribe Now

RELATED ARTICLES

VIEW ALL

PRESS RELEASES

VIEW ALL

SLIDESHOW

FEATURED BLOGS

VIEW ALL

FINANCIAL NEWS

The Energy Show on Renewable Energy World

As energy costs consume more and more of our hard-earned dollars, we as consumers really start to pay attention. But we don't have to resign ourselves to $5/gallon gas prices, $200/month electric bills and $500 heating bills. There are literally h...

CURRENT MAGAZINE ISSUE

REW-vol20-issue1
View Issue
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go

SOCIAL ACTIVITY

Tweet the Editors! @jennrunyon

FEATURED PARTNERS



EVENTS

How Accurate Modeling of Your Solar Array Can Save You Money

Discover how commercial and utility-scale solar developers, engineers an...

Solar Power PV Conference & Expo – Chicago (formerly PV America)

Bringing together manufacturers and service providers with professionals...

Solar Asset Management Europe 2016

  Solar Asset Management is Solarplaza’s flagship event widel...

VIEW ALL

COMPANY BLOGS

Colorado Runs on Sunshine

Today, there is enough solar energy online in Colorado to power the...

Utility Solar Conference Maps Speed of Change in Energy Sector

When SEPA communications manager K Kaufmann arrived at her first Utility...

What Does a Leader Looks Like?

Every year, the amazing crew at Solar Power World open their polls in&nb...

VIEW ALL

NEWSLETTERS

Renewable Energy: Subscribe Now

Solar EnergySubscribe Now

Wind Energy: Subscribe Now

Geothermal Energy: Subscribe Now

Bioenergy: Subscribe Now  

Energy Storage News: Subscribe Now  

 

FEATURED PARTNERS

 

 

toggle footer display