KenGen Secures Generators for Olkaria V Geothermal Plant

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has secured two sets of 70-MW turbines and generators for the Olkaria V geothermal plant in Nakuru district in Kenya.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) will fulfill the turnkey order, along with Mitsubishi Corporation and H. Young & Company (East Africa) Ltd., according to MHPS.

The company said the project is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2019.

The Olkaria V project site is located approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, in the Great Rift Valley. This project will expand existing power plant facilities in the Olkaria geothermal field with the aim of alleviating severely stretched power supplies in Kenya's urban areas. MHPS said that the project is being carried out with an Official Development Assistance loan arrangement, extended to KenGen by the Japanese Government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

MHPS will be responsible for the design of the geothermal facilities and will supply the steam turbines, generators, condensers, and other main auxiliaries. MHPS will also send technical advisors to the site to assist H. Young with expertise in installation and commissioning.

MHPS previously supplied power generating equipment for the Olkaria I and II geothermal power plants with a combined capacity of 150 MW.

Lead image credit: MHPS