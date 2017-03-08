Funding Secured for Nine Waste-to-energy Plants in China

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group will build nine new waste-to-energy (WTE) plants in China by 2018 with the support of new funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ADB on Feb. 28 said that it signed agreements with 10 commercial banks to help fund municipal WTE projects in small and medium-sized cities in China. The financing package will help the development of WTE projects based on public-private partnerships with smaller municipal governments, according to ADB.

The WTE plants are expected to generate about 610 GWh of electricity per year by 2018 using clean technologies.

Dynagreen is the environmental infrastructure arm of Beijing state-owned Assets Management Company.

